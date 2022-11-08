Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q3 earnings came in stronger than the Wall Street consensus on Tuesday as its net realized performance revenue climbed from the prior quarter, fueled by realizations across its range of fund strategies, helping the private equity firm navigate choppy markets in the quarter.

Q3 distributable EPS of $1.42, vs. $1.07 consensus, rose from $1.17 in the prior quarter and declined from $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. Carlyle (CG) stock rose 1.2% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $212.6M declined from $236.4M in Q2 and jumped from $151.4M in Q3 2021. FRE margin slipped to 37% from 40% in Q2 and increased from 34% in Q3 2021.

Invested capital in carry funds rose to $10.5B from $6.7B in Q2; realized proceeds from carry funds was $10.4B vs. $8.5B in the prior quarter. Carry fund appreciation was 2% in the quarter and 10% YTD.

Infrastructure and Natural Resources appreciated 8% in Q3, reflecting strength in its infrastructure and energy portfolios. Global Investment Solutions appreciation was flat in the quarter, reflecting the positive impact from foreign exchange. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the portfolio's depreciation was 2%.

Q3 realized net performance revenue of $391M climbed from $271M in the prior quarter. "Revenues in the third quarter were driven by $10.4B in realizations across a broad array of fund strategies, with the most significant impacts from our sixth U.S. Buyout fund, our fourth Europe and Asia Buyout funds, our second Financial Services fund, our eighth U.S. Real Estate fund, our first Credit Opportunities fund, and our Structured Credit fund," the company said.

Total segment net accrued performance revenue was $4.1B, vs. $4.3 in Q2.

Total assets under management of $369B vs. 376B at June 30, 2022, driven by a high level of realizations, which more than offset new capital raised, as well as the negative foreign-exchange impact related to the translation of Carlyle's (CG) euro-denominated AUM to U.S. dollars. Fee-earning AUM of $260.2B slightly rose from $259.6B at the end of Q2.

Available capital for investment was $74B vs. $81B in the previous quarter.

Fundraising fell to $6.0B in the quarter from $9.8B in Q2.

Carlyle's (CG) total segment expenses of $757.3M increased from $632M in Q2 but fell from $793.2M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, Carlyle (CG) non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.35, total segment revenue of $1.4B beats by $310M