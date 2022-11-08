Arrival reports Q3 results; expects cash on hand to fund the business into Q3 of 2023

Nov. 08, 2022 7:40 AM ETArrival (ARVL), ARVLWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arrival press release (NASDAQ:ARVL): Q3 loss for the period of $310.3 million, compared to a loss for the period of $30.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period of $73.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $330 million as of September 30, 2022
  • Extend the runway of $330 million cash on hand by restructuring the business to reduce costs.
  • Outlook: Arrival expects to end the year with between $160M and $200M of cash. Expectations for ending cash includes approximately $35M in Q4 for severance and retention related costs, and approximately $40M for other restructuring costs.
  • The Company expects cash on hand to fund the business into Q3 of 2023.
  • Limited resources and the attractive opportunities of the US market makes developing US products the best use of capital, but this means revenues and margins will come later; not in 2023.

