Bioventus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.04, revenue of $137.1M misses by $4.49M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:41 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bioventus press release (NASDAQ:BVS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $137.1M (+25.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.49M.
For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the Company now expects:
Net sales of $527 million to $532 million vs553.94M representing year-over-year growth of approximately 22% to 23%, representing an update to the prior guidance of $547.5 million to $562.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $79 million, compared to $80.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and representing an update from the prior guidance of $94 million to $104 million.
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 to $0.25, compared to $0.75 for the year ended December 31, 2021, and representing an update from the prior guidance of $0.47 to $0.57.
