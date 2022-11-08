Palantir expands work in Australia with WesTrac partnership

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been selected to deploy its Foundry solution across WesTrac's servicing and rebuild operations centres in Perth, Western Australia.
  • The software firm entered into an agreement that further expands its work in the Australian industrial sector, adding to its long-term flagship partnership with Rio Tinto (RIO). WesTrac and Palantir (PLTR) first began collaboration in 2021, and the current formal agreement will eventually expand to include WesTrac workshops in New South Wales.
  • Palantir's Foundry operating system will help drive digital transformation and help improve performance at WesTrac workshops, including by reducing work order delays and increasing work order velocity.
  • Palantir (PLTR) shares fell more than 11% on Monday after the data software company reported mixed third-quarter results and guidance
  • Shares were up around 1% Tuesday morning

