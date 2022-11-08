Adaptimmune stock rises as drug shows promise across cancer types in phase 1 trial

Nov. 08, 2022 7:49 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Analysing Test Samples. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported updated data from a phase 1 trial called SURPASS evaluating ADP-A2M4CD8 across multiple solid tumor indications.
  • The company said objective response rate (ORR) increased to 52% (from 44% reported at ESMO in September) in heavily pre-treated patients with late -stage ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers after a single dose of ADP-A2M4CD8.
  • The overall ORR increased to 37% (from 33% at ESMO) and the median duration of response increased to ~20 weeks from ~12 weeks since last update, Adaptimmune added.
  • Increased ORR in ovarian cancer to 43% (from 36% at ESMO) with one new response. ORR increased to 57% (43% at ESMO) in urothelial cancer with one new complete response, the company noted.
  • Adaptimmune said there were no new responses reported in head & neck cancer since the last update of 3 out of 4 patients responding.
  • "The data in the SURPASS trial continue to demonstrate the potential of our next-generation cell therapy targeting MAGE-A4 in a broad range of difficult-to-treat, late-stage solid tumors," said Adaptimmune's Chief Medical Officer Elliot Norry.
  • ADAP +8.43% to $1.80 premarket Nov. 8

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.