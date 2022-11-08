Adaptimmune stock rises as drug shows promise across cancer types in phase 1 trial
Nov. 08, 2022 7:49 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported updated data from a phase 1 trial called SURPASS evaluating ADP-A2M4CD8 across multiple solid tumor indications.
- The company said objective response rate (ORR) increased to 52% (from 44% reported at ESMO in September) in heavily pre-treated patients with late -stage ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers after a single dose of ADP-A2M4CD8.
- The overall ORR increased to 37% (from 33% at ESMO) and the median duration of response increased to ~20 weeks from ~12 weeks since last update, Adaptimmune added.
- Increased ORR in ovarian cancer to 43% (from 36% at ESMO) with one new response. ORR increased to 57% (43% at ESMO) in urothelial cancer with one new complete response, the company noted.
- Adaptimmune said there were no new responses reported in head & neck cancer since the last update of 3 out of 4 patients responding.
- "The data in the SURPASS trial continue to demonstrate the potential of our next-generation cell therapy targeting MAGE-A4 in a broad range of difficult-to-treat, late-stage solid tumors," said Adaptimmune's Chief Medical Officer Elliot Norry.
- ADAP +8.43% to $1.80 premarket Nov. 8
Comments (2)