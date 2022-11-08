Gap (NYSE:GPS) unloaded its Greater China businesses to Baozun in an all-cash transaction with a primary consideration in the amount of $40M.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected to be effective in the first half of 2023.

Since its first China store in 2010, Gap Greater China is noted to have achieved "robust expansion" throughout Greater China, amassing broad brand awareness with close to 30M loyalty members in the region. However, U.S. brands have seen a downturn in China recently due to economic pressures and COVID-related headwinds.

China-based Baozun said a new unit would acquire Gap Shanghai Commercial and Gap Taiwan, which operate the whole business of Gap Greater China. Separately, Baozun said Gap has granted it an exclusive right to manufacture and sell its products in Greater China area. The arrangement can last two decades, with an initial term of 10 years that can be renewed twice for each five-year term.

Shares of Gap (GPS) fell 0.55% premarket to $11.10 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.79 to $25.65.

Gap (GPS) is lined up to report Q3 earnings on November 17. The retailer has topped EPS expectations in five straight quarters.