Home Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95
Nov. 08, 2022 7:56 AM ETHome Capital Group Inc. (HMCBF), HCG:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Home Capital press release (OTCPK:HMCBF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95.
- Net Interest Income of $106.97M.
- “We expect softer market conditions to persist in the near term,” said CEO Yousry Bissada. “We continue to believe we are in a great business and that the demand for home ownership is an enduring driver of the Canadian economy. By maintaining our focus on providing great service to our customers and partners through all market conditions, we will continue to manage our company with the objective of delivering value over the long term.”
