MannKind GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02, revenue of $32.83M beats by $7.83M
Nov. 08, 2022 8:02 AM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MannKind press release (NASDAQ:MNKD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $32.83M (+47.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.83M.
- “In the third quarter, we grew total revenues by 48% over 2021 as our collaboration with United Therapeutics had its first full quarter during which we recognized both manufacturing revenue and royalties associated with the launch of Tyvaso DPI,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “In addition, our Endocrine Business Unit grew revenues 67% over 2021 as we integrated the V-Go acquisition and continued to grow Afrezza demand.”
