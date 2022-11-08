Veritiv Corporation GAAP EPS of $6.86, revenue of $1.8B
Nov. 08, 2022 8:06 AM ETVeritiv Corporation (VRTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Veritiv Corporation press release (NYSE:VRTV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $6.86.
- Revenue of $1.8B (flat Y/Y).
- Given the strong financial performance so far this year and favorable outlook for the remainder of the year, the company now expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $320 to $340 million. Diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $22.00 to $23.50, based on approximately 14.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $510 to $530 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are still expected to be approximately $280 million and $250 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are still estimated to be approximately $30 million.
Comments