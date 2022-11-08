The futures were pointing to another gain at the start of Tuesday's trading, as Wall Street looked to extend its recent winning streak to three consecutive sessions. Here are some stocks to watch on Tuesday:

Lyft ( NASDAQ: LYFT quarterly report, falling nearly 17% before the opening bell. The ride-hailing company failed to meet projections with its Q3 revenue, with the top-line figure rising almost 22% to $1.05B. Adjusted EBITDA ticked down to $66.2M compared to $67.3M recorded in the same period last year.

Take-Two (TTWO) also fell on earnings news, with the video game maker missing expectations with its Q2 results. The firm, which recently completed its acquisition of Zynga, gave a disappointing forecast as well. TTWO predicted full-year bookings of $5.4B-$5.5B, below the nearly $5.9B that analysts had projected. Shares slumped more than 17% before the opening bell.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) rallied in premarket trading, rising by 14% despite a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. Shares of the EV maker received a boost after it reaffirmed its target of starting deliveries of its Endurance product in Q4. The company also received a boost from an extension of its partnership with Foxconn.

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) retreated about 8% in premarket action after the real estate finance company posted Q3 results that came in below the amount analysts were predicting. This included revenue that fell 11% to reach $27.1M.

Disney (DIS) is scheduled to release its quarterly results after the closing bell. The entertainment giant is expected to post normalized EPS of $0.56, with revenue projected to total $21.4B. Investors will also look at subscriber numbers for the firm's Disney+ service.

