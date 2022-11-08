Nikola, ChargePoint partner to drive deployment of EV charging infrastructure
Nov. 08, 2022 8:12 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA), CHPTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gained 1% Tuesday morning after it announced a partnership with EV charging network ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to drive deployment of EV charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S.
- The partnership will enable Nikola (NKLA) to resell ChargePoint's (CHPT) comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers.
- Nikola (NKLA) has placed purchase orders for ChargePoint E-skids to accelerate its customers' adoption of mobile charging infrastructure, with deliveries beginning in November 2022.
