Nikola, ChargePoint partner to drive deployment of EV charging infrastructure

Nov. 08, 2022 8:12 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA), CHPTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

robertcicchetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gained 1% Tuesday morning after it announced a partnership with EV charging network ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) to drive deployment of EV charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S.
  • The partnership will enable Nikola (NKLA) to resell ChargePoint's (CHPT) comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers.
  • Nikola (NKLA) has placed purchase orders for ChargePoint E-skids to accelerate its customers' adoption of mobile charging infrastructure, with deliveries beginning in November 2022.
