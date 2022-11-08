First Foundation says president DePillo to leave, CFO Thompson named interim
Nov. 08, 2022 8:12 AM ETFirst Foundation Inc. (FFWM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank has announced that David DePillo, who has served as President of First Foundation and First Foundation Bank, will step down effective immediately.
- CFO, Kevin Thompson, has been named Interim President of First Foundation and First Foundation Bank while the bank conducts a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement for this role.
- Thompson will continue to report to CEO, Scott F. Kavanaugh.
- Prior, he was Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at Opus Bank from 2017-2020.
Comments