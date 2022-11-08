Talkspace names Jon R. Cohen as permanent CEO
Nov. 08, 2022 8:12 AM ETTalkspace, Inc. (TALK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) has named its recently appointed director Jon R. Cohen, M.D., as its new chief executive officer to succeed interim CEO Doug Braunstein, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
- The appointment comes after the push from the company's largest shareholders demanding to appoint a permanent chief executive officer and take steps to help stabilize Talkspace (TALK) faltering share price.
- The company's co-founder and CEO Oren Frank stepped down in November.
- Q3 2022 Results are Out: Talkspace (TALK) has also reported total revenue of $29.33M (+11% Y/Y) alongside a diluted loss of $0.11 per share.
- Gross profit declined 3% to $15M, and gross margin declined to 49.8%.
- The news has sent the struggling TALK stock price up 6% on Tuesday.
- To read full results, see here.
- Online-therapy app Talkspace (TALK), which has counted Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps and singer Demi Lovato as celebrity endorsers, went public through a high-profile SPAC deal last year, but has struggled since then....stock is down 90% since listing.
- Firstime Ventures GP, which has a 4.9% stake in Talkspace, had also written to management for if the online-therapy firm has received and evaluated plans to sell the company.
