Sunstone Hotel declares $0.05 dividend
Nov. 08, 2022 9:10 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) declares $0.05/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.92%
- Payable Jan. 17; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
- Buyback update: Year to date through November 4, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 9,166,351 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $10.67 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $97.8M, leaving $402.2M of authorized capacity remaining under the Company's stock repurchase program
