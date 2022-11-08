ACI Worldwide names Thomas Warsop interim CEO

Nov. 08, 2022 8:20 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has announced that Thomas Warsop, formerly the non-executive Chair of the ACI Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim CEO, effective immediately.
  • He succeeds Odilon Almeida, who is departing from his role as CEO of ACI.
  • To help provide for an orderly transition, the Board intends to enter into a transition services agreement with Almeida through Nov. 30, 2022.
  • The Board will conduct a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CEO with the assistance of a leading, independent executive search firm.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.