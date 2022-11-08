ACI Worldwide names Thomas Warsop interim CEO
Nov. 08, 2022 8:20 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has announced that Thomas Warsop, formerly the non-executive Chair of the ACI Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim CEO, effective immediately.
- He succeeds Odilon Almeida, who is departing from his role as CEO of ACI.
- To help provide for an orderly transition, the Board intends to enter into a transition services agreement with Almeida through Nov. 30, 2022.
- The Board will conduct a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CEO with the assistance of a leading, independent executive search firm.
