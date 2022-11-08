GTHX, NRBO and HUDI are among pre market gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +31%.
- Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) +25% Q3 earnings call release
- IceCure Medical (ICCM) +23% Achieves Significant Milestone in Medicare Coverage of Breast Cancer Procedures.
- Neuronetics (STIM) +20% Q3 earnings call release.
- Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) +20% adds 24% as Viatris agrees to sell lead asset.
- Huadi International Group (HUDI) +13%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) +13% Q3 earnings call release.
- 2U (TWOU) +14% Q3 earnings call release.
- Galecto (GLTO) +14% stock rises 12% as GB1211 shows efficacy in liver disease patients in trial.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) +15%.
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) +12% Lyft, Take-Two, Lordstown Motors and more.
- Vertex Energy (VTNR) +9% Q3 earnings call release.
- LivePerson (LPSN) +9% Q3 earnings call release.
- G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) +7%.
- Jianzhi Education Technology (JZ) +7%.
- Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) +12% Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.
- CTI BioPharma (CTIC) +7% Q3 earnings call release.
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) +7% is bullish on earth observation stocks BlackSky and Planet Labs.
- Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) +6%.
- SunPower (SPWR) +5% Q3 earnings call release.
Comments