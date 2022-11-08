After rumors swirled in the past week, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) confirmed that current Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY) CEO Bjørn Gulden will take the reins of the company effective January 1, 2023.

Current CEO Kasper Rorsted agreed with the board on the succession plan, according to a company statement. He will step down as of November 11 with CFO Harm Ohlmeyer to serve as a transitory chief executive until year-end. Gulden was previously a Senior Vice President of Apparel and Accessories at Adidas in the 1990s before moving on to roles at Pandora, Deichmann, and eventually Puma.

“Bjørn Gulden already served adidas successfully for seven years in the 1990s. As CEO of Puma, he re-invigorated the brand and led the company to record results,” Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) board chair Thomas Rabe said. “The Supervisory Board of adidas AG is convinced that Bjørn Gulden will head adidas into a new era of strength and is looking very much forward to a successful cooperation.”

Frankfurt-listed shares of the German apparel giant rose 1.44% in afternoon trading in Europe.

Read more on RBC’s cautious outlook on the stock.