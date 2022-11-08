Zai Lab appoints Zentalis' exec as chief scientific officer
Nov. 08, 2022
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares are up 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday following a leadership change that sees Dr. Peter Huang named as company's new chief scientific officer.
- The appointment is effective immediately, the Chinese biotech company said.
- Huang joins Zai Lab from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) where he held various roles from March 2015 to October 2022. He brings over 16 years of experience working within the biopharmaceutical industry and has most recently served as Senior Vice President of Discovery Research for Zentalis from October 2020, overseeing their drug portfolio and pipeline.
- Prior to Zentalis, Huang worked at Pfizer, Inc. as one of their oncology chemistry designers and focused on the discovery of small-molecule drugs from 2006 to 2015.
