GBLT receives over $1.1M additional order from an international retailer
Nov. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETGBLT Corp. (GBLTF), GBLT:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GBLT (OTCPK:GBLTF) has announced that it is continuing to receive orders for their Dr. Senst personal healthcare product line from major European retailers.
- This current order amounts to €825,223 (~C$1.1M) for the 2023 pipeline.
- This order is in addition to an already received order of €809,162 (C$1.09M) from earlier this year making the cumulative amount to €1,644,385 (~C$2.2M) to be delivered to the client starting Jan. 2023.
- "We continue to expand our business product lines and will continue to meet the increase demand for our Dr. Senst personal healthcare products to continue driving significant growth in our sales and profitability for this year and next." said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT.
Comments