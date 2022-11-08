Block upgraded to Outperform at MacQuarie on operating leverage flow-through

Nov. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Macquarie analyst Wei Sim upgraded Block (NYSE:SQ) to Outperform on Tuesday as some success in appealing to large merchants provides a positive catalyst.
  • The most tangible item, regarding SQ's Q3, was management highlighting efforts to enable developers around integrations for third-party platforms to deliver greater insights to large sellers, "a notable point given the typical closed-loop benefits for Cash App use and Square POS," the analyst wrote in a note to clients. "This to us speaks to the company’s focus on being valuable to large enterprises – something we have heard for quite some time."
  • Block stock gained 0.6% in Tuesday premarket trading.
  • Sim also pointed to Cash App acceleration, with Y/Y profit growth rate expected to improve in Q4 from Q3, and continued cost-cutting.
  • He upgraded Block (SQ) on operating leverage flow-through, though the "Buy Now, Pay Later story arc remains uncertain."
  • Sim's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average SA contributor rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor Cavenagh Research takes a deeper look into Block's Q3 results.

