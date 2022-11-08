ScanSource Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.02, revenue of $948.82M beats by $38.05M
Nov. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ScanSource press release (NASDAQ:SCSC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $948.82M (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $38.05M.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $113.5 million, up 11.7% year-over-year.
- operating income increased to $34.9 million from $30.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 9.4% to $45.3 million, or 4.80% of net sales, compared to $41.4 million, or 4.83% of net sales in the prior-year quarter.
