Highway Holdings receives new order from Fortune 500 customer

Nov. 08, 2022 8:40 AM ETHighway Holdings Limited (HIHO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) has received a new order from one of its Fortune 500 customers.
  • The latest order is for the design, fabrication and manufacture of a new brushless motor series and the first order is scheduled for delivery in Dec. 2022.
  • The latest order is a major breakthrough as the Co. is now making a different type of brushless motors for the customer's USA division.
  • "With this latest order for a new motor type, we believe we now have opened a new door to extend our motor business substantially as we more broadly support our famous customer." said Roland Kohl, Chairman, President and CEO.
  • HIHO +9.31% premarket to $2.23.

