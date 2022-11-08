James Hardie Industries, R1 RCM, Lyft among premarket losers' pack
- Athersys (ATHX) -46% after the bell on proposed stock offering.
- R1 RCM (RCM) -41% on Q3 earnings release.
- Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) -34% on Q3 earnings release.
- Clarus (CLAR) -27% on Q3 earnings release.
- Party City Holdco (PRTY) -26% on Q3 earnings release.
- Tripadvisor (TRIP) -24% on Q3 earnings release.
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) -19% on Q3 earnings release.
- WM Technology (MAPS) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) -17% on FQ2 earnings release.
- Lyft (LYFT) -17% on Q3 earnings release.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) -16% on Q3 earnings release and $60M securities offering.
- Phunware (PHUN) -13%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) -12% erasing yesterday's gain as investors leap at Presidential bid.
- The Beauty Health (SKIN) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Five9 (FIVN) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- James Hardie Industries (JHX) -10% on FQ2 earnings release.
- DigitalOcean (DOCN) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Digital Brands (DBGI) -9%.
- Roivant Sciences (ROIV) -9% on pricing stock offering.
- Sentage (SNTG) -8%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- 22nd Century (XXII) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) -5%.on Q3 earnings release.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) -6% announces changes to its executive team.
