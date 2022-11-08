Energy Vault Holdings names van Gaalen as permanent CFO

Nov. 08, 2022 8:42 AM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • One of the energy storage solutions providers Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) named Jan Kees van Gaalen as its new chief financial officer, effective Nov. 16, 2022.
  • van Gaalen will replace interim CFO David Hitchcock, who will remain as an advisor through the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday.
  • With over 30 years of experience in the energy and mining industries, van Gaalen most recently has served as interim CFO at OneSpan, a publicly held digital agreements security software company from October 2021 until September 2022. Previously, he was a CFO of C&J Energy Services, a provider of oilfield services to energy companies with $2B in revenue.
  • Earlier: Exxon, Chevron amass combined $31B in Q3 profit on surging natgas prices

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.