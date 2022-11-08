Energy Vault Holdings names van Gaalen as permanent CFO
Nov. 08, 2022 8:42 AM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- One of the energy storage solutions providers Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) named Jan Kees van Gaalen as its new chief financial officer, effective Nov. 16, 2022.
- van Gaalen will replace interim CFO David Hitchcock, who will remain as an advisor through the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday.
- With over 30 years of experience in the energy and mining industries, van Gaalen most recently has served as interim CFO at OneSpan, a publicly held digital agreements security software company from October 2021 until September 2022. Previously, he was a CFO of C&J Energy Services, a provider of oilfield services to energy companies with $2B in revenue.
