Portage surges 12% on team up with Merck to test PORT-2/ Keytruda combo

Nov. 08, 2022 8:45 AM ETPortage Biotech Inc. (PRTG), MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

  • Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) said it signed a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK).
  • The collaboration will evaluate Portage's lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) agonist PORT-2 in combination with Merck's blockbuster anti-PD-1 drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat patients with front-line and PD-1 refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Under the agreement, Merck will provide Keytruda for Portage's phase 1/2 study, dubbed IMPORT-201 (KEYNOTE E69), of PORT-2 for patients with NSCLC and advanced melanoma.
  • "We see potential for our unique approach of using iNKT agonists to initiate an immune response in tumors that have become refractory to checkpoint therapy or to increase the number of front-line patients achieving more durable responses," said Portage CEO Ian Walters.
  • Portage noted that the companies will establish a joint development committee to evaluate the study's combination groups.
  • PRTG +11.74% to $7.14 premarket Nov. 8

