Omeros appeal of FDA Complete Response Letter on narsoplimab denied; shares down 7%

Nov. 08, 2022 8:53 AM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • The US FDA has denied an appeal of a Complete Response Letter issued to Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) over its Biologics License Application for narsoplimab.
  • The company's dispute resolution request had asked the agency to accept resubmission of the existing BLA and begin labeling discussions.
  • Omeros (OMER) noted that the FDA's decision still allows a path forward for narsoplimab. The agency proposed resubmitting the BLA with a comparison of the existing response data to a threshold derived from an independent literature analysis as well as evidence of increased survival from patients in the pivotal trial compared to a historical control group.
  • The BLA for narsoplimab is for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
