Omeros appeal of FDA Complete Response Letter on narsoplimab denied; shares down 7%
Nov. 08, 2022
- The US FDA has denied an appeal of a Complete Response Letter issued to Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) over its Biologics License Application for narsoplimab.
- The company's dispute resolution request had asked the agency to accept resubmission of the existing BLA and begin labeling discussions.
- Omeros (OMER) noted that the FDA's decision still allows a path forward for narsoplimab. The agency proposed resubmitting the BLA with a comparison of the existing response data to a threshold derived from an independent literature analysis as well as evidence of increased survival from patients in the pivotal trial compared to a historical control group.
- The BLA for narsoplimab is for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
