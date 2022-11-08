Angel Oak Mortgage GAAP EPS of -$3.40 misses by $3.79

Nov. 08, 2022 8:50 AM ETAngel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Angel Oak Mortgage press release (NYSE:AOMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.40 misses by $3.79.
  • Q3 2022 distributable earnings of $20.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share of common stock.
  • Declared dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, payable on November 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of November 22, 2022.
  • GAAP book value of $10.63 per share as of September 30, 2022.
  • Economic book value of $12.94 per share as of September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.