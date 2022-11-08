Angel Oak Mortgage GAAP EPS of -$3.40 misses by $3.79
Nov. 08, 2022 8:50 AM ETAngel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Angel Oak Mortgage press release (NYSE:AOMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.40 misses by $3.79.
- Q3 2022 distributable earnings of $20.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share of common stock.
- Declared dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, payable on November 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of November 22, 2022.
- GAAP book value of $10.63 per share as of September 30, 2022.
- Economic book value of $12.94 per share as of September 30, 2022.
