Announcing topline data from its Phase 3 Boosting Trial, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) said Tuesday that its FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a second booster generated a broader immune response against original Wuhan, Omicron BA.1, and BA.5 strains of COVID-19.

The randomized trial involved those aged 18 to 64 who were previously vaccinated with three doses of mRNA vaccines.

It was designed to compare the company's prototype vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against Omicron subvariant vaccine candidates, NVX-CoV2515 which is adjusted for BA.1, and bivalent vaccine candidate adjusted for Omicron/ original strain.

Highlights of the readout indicate that neutralizing response to BA.1 vaccine candidate in those who were not previously exposed to COVID-19 was better than that for NVX-CoV2373. That outcome supports "a shift to a new variant vaccine, if necessary," Novavax (NVAX) said.

However, the company said that data indicated similar immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody responses across three vaccine groups and that there was no benefit in its bivalent vaccine candidate compared to the BA.1 vaccine or prototype vaccine.

Meanwhile, overall data showed that NVX-CoV2373 generated a broad immune response against the original prototype, BA.1, and BA.5 strains of COVID-19.

"Today's results show that use of our prototype vaccine as a booster induces cross-reactive responses to a broad range of variants with the potential to protect against future strains," Gregory Glenn, Novavax (NVAX) President of R&D, remarked.

