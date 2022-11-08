VivoPower subsidiary surges 16% as Tembo enters supply agreement for EV conversion kits
Nov. 08, 2022 8:53 AM ETVivoPower International PLC (VVPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. have entered agreement with Energy Trading Company Mauritius to sell, distribute and market Tembo electrification conversion kits for Toyota (TM) 4x4 second-hand vehicles in the Republic of Kenya.
- This agreement marks VivoPower’s largest distribution deal to date for Tembo e-LV conversion kits, based on number of kits.
Sacha E Cook, CEO of ETC Mauritius, said: “We are delighted to become a distributor of Tembo e-LVs in Kenya, which will allow us to play a significant role in achieving our country’s net zero targets by 2030. Having evaluated a number of alternatives, we decided to partner with Tembo, with which we can lead the way to decarbonise key sectors, including mining, public sector, agriculture and tourism across the country. We look forward to becoming part of the Tembo e-LV family and building a solid partnership in the coming years.”
Stock jumps 16% pre-market.
