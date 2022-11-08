Obsidian Energy reports Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2022 8:55 AM ETObsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), OBE:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Obsidian Energy press release (NYSE:OBE): Q3 AFFO of C$1.24
- GAAP EPS of C$0.48
- Third quarter average production increased 24 percent to 29,985 boe/d from 2021 with current production over 33,000 boe/d
- Continued net debt reduction to C$323.1 million from C$428.1 million at September 30, 2021, including repayment of the C$30.0 million non-revolving term loan
- Peace River acquisition of additional 10 sections of land and Seal 9-15 gas plant, providing for additional Bluesky and Clearwater development
- 2023 guidance and shareholder return of capital intentions to be announced in mid-December
- Shares -9.20% PM
Comments (3)