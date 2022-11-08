AquaBounty Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.65M misses by $0.37M
Nov. 08, 2022 8:55 AM ETAquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AquaBounty Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AQB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $0.65M (+41.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.37M.
- “Looking ahead into 2023, we believe the need for land-based salmon that is farmed efficiently, sustainably and profitably will continue to rise as consumers opt for cleaner proteins that take the pressure off fully fished or overfished fisheries. With ongoing market validation, the scale-up of harvests and sales at our Indiana farm, and construction at the Ohio farm all well underway, we are very optimistic for our shared future and progress in the months ahead,” concluded Wulf.
Comments