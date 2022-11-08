Twin Vee PowerCats GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $8.81M

Nov. 08, 2022 8:59 AM ETTwin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Twin Vee PowerCats press release (NASDAQ:VEEE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $8.81M (+113.8% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $3,334,000 compared to a gross profit of approximately $1,610,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted net income or free cash flow for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which excludes non-cash charges, for our gas-powered division was approximately $577,000. Free cash flow and adjusted net income are Non-GAAP measures. See below for an explanation and reconciliation of these NON-GAAP measures.
  • Net loss from our electric boat division was approximately $1,043,000 and the net loss from our franchise business was approximately $4,000, both for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • The Company had cash and marketable securities of approximately $22,886,000 as of September 30, 2022. Our majority owned subsidiary, Forza, completed their IPO in August, with net proceeds of approximately $15,231,000.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.