Levi's ropes in Kohl's top boss to be president, eventually CEO
Nov. 08, 2022 9:10 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), KSSBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) on Tuesday named Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass as its new president, while also paving a way for her to succeed as the next chief executive of the overall company.
- Gass' appointment sets trajectory for her to succeed long-time president and CEO Chip Bergh within the next 18 months.
- Gass will be responsible for leading the Levi’s brand and the company’s global digital and commercial operations, and will start with the company on Jan 2.
- Gass is expected to be a member of the LS&Co. board when she joins.
- Apart from Kohl's, Gass previously held several leadership roles at Starbucks.
Comments (17)