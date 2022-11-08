Levi's ropes in Kohl's top boss to be president, eventually CEO

Nov. 08, 2022

  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) on Tuesday named Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass as its new president, while also paving a way for her to succeed as the next chief executive of the overall company.
  • Gass' appointment sets trajectory for her to succeed long-time president and CEO Chip Bergh within the next 18 months.
  • Gass will be responsible for leading the Levi’s brand and the company’s global digital and commercial operations, and will start with the company on Jan 2.
  • Gass is expected to be a member of the LS&Co. board when she joins.
  • Apart from Kohl's, Gass previously held several leadership roles at Starbucks.

