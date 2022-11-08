Black Diamond Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.04
Nov. 08, 2022 9:13 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Black Diamond Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:BDTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.04.
- Cash, equivalents and investments of approximately $144.2 million as of September 30, 2022; expected to be sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2024.
- Following the Company’s pipeline prioritization and workforce realignment announcement in April 2022, Black Diamond has extended its cash runway, which is expected to be sufficient to fund its anticipated operating expenses and expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2024.
- Shares -2.26% PM.
