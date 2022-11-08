UBS sees 16% drop in stocks by mid-2023 as U.S. sinks into recession

UBS predicted on Monday that Wall Street would suffer a renewed selloff headed into the middle of 2023, with a level of 3,200 in the S&P 500 during Q2 representing a "reasonable trough." The forecast is based on the U.S. sinking into a recession for much of 2023.

"The setup for 2023 is essentially a race between easing inflation and financial conditions versus the coming hit to growth + earning[s]," the firm said in a note to clients.

With its recent rebound, the S&P 500 (SPY) (SP500) closed Monday's trading just above 3,800 after reaching a 52-week low of 3,498.70 in October. UBS currently believes the index will eventually break below that recent low to reach a level of around 3,200.

Such a fall would represent a decline of approximately 16% from current levels.

Meanwhile, in a worst-case scenario, UBS predicted a low in the S&P of around 2,850, a drop of around 25% from Monday's close. This possibility comes into play if inflation becomes stickier than expected and the housing market faces a downturn, the firm argued.

From its bottom, UBS predicted renewed upward momentum, noting that, historically speaking, the S&P "has troughed halfway through a recession [on average] and begins to price recovery ~75% through." The firm projected a return to 3,900 by the end of 2023.

Looking at the bright side, UBS said the S&P 500 could rise to 4,400 in 2023 if consumer inflation falls faster than expected.

Along with the S&P 500, the other major averages have bounced off of recent lows. The Dow (DJI) closed Tuesday at 32,827 after reaching a 52-week low of 28,701.65 last month. Similarly, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) finished Tuesday at 10,564.52, coming off a yearly low of 10,102.23.

Looking to another part of the market, cryptocurrencies dropped on Tuesday amid concerns about Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund.