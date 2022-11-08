Canada's Li-FT Power names new CEO and President

Nov. 08, 2022 9:17 AM ETLift & Co. Corp. (LFCOF), LIFT:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Li-FT Power (OTC:LFCOF) on Tuesday has named its directors Francis MacDonald as its new chief executive officer and Alex Langer as president, effective immediately.
  • MacDonald has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry and has co-founded of Kenorland Minerals a North American-focused exploration company that generates greenfield exploration opportunities across different commodities. Langer has worked with Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF) for four years as an Investment Advisor. 
  • "Julie Hajduk, the former CEO, will continue as an active and engaged member of the board of directors and will support the management team during a transition," Li-FT Power told. 

