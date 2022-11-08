Acadia Healthcare acquires Four CTC facilities in Georgia
Nov. 08, 2022 9:17 AM ETACHCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) announced acquisition of four comprehensive treatment centers from Georgia-based Brand New Start Treatment Centers.
- The transaction increases Acadia’s CTC network of medication-assisted treatment program facilities to 148 locations and expands Acadia’s CTC line in Georgia.
- “In recent years, the opioid crisis has continued to grow in the Atlanta area and across the country, making our CTC facilities and programs critical to the communities they serve,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “These four locations are fully operational with strong track records of positive patient outcomes. We look forward to combining our best practices to provide high quality care. We have seen firsthand that the combination of MAT with behavioral therapy and other support services can change the course of people’s lives. We will continue to invest strategically in the expansion of our CTC network to meet this essential need.”
Comments