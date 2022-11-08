Performance Shipping signs $32K/day time charter deal for Aframax tanker

Nov. 08, 2022 9:27 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares gained ~4% Tuesday morning after the shipping company signed a time charter contract with ST Shipping & Transport for the M/T Phoenix Beacon Aframax tanker.
  • The acquisition of the 105,525 dwt vessel, to be renamed M/T P. Monterey, was previously announced. The gross charter rate will be $32K/day for a period of 24 months +/- 45 days at the option of the charterer. The charter will commence following the vessel's delivery to the company in December.
  • This employment is expected to generate ~$22M of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.