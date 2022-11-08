Performance Shipping signs $32K/day time charter deal for Aframax tanker
Nov. 08, 2022 9:27 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares gained ~4% Tuesday morning after the shipping company signed a time charter contract with ST Shipping & Transport for the M/T Phoenix Beacon Aframax tanker.
- The acquisition of the 105,525 dwt vessel, to be renamed M/T P. Monterey, was previously announced. The gross charter rate will be $32K/day for a period of 24 months +/- 45 days at the option of the charterer. The charter will commence following the vessel's delivery to the company in December.
- This employment is expected to generate ~$22M of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.
