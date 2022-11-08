ICU Medical downgraded to market perform at Raymond James on negative macro environment

Nov. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Raymond James has downgraded ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to market perform from outperform citing a challenging macro environment such as foreign exchange rates and supply chain-related cost pressures weighing on 2023 estimates.
  • The firm removed its price target.
  • Analyst Jayson Bedford wrote, "Our prior thesis, which hinged on bringing two like companies together to generate higher returns, is taking longer than we expected to play out and the risk/reward, off our lowered estimates, is more balanced."
  • Bedford has lowered his 2023 revenue estimate by ~1% and  EPS/EBITDA estimates by, respectively, ~18%/10%.
