GlobalFoundries surges on strong Q3, outlook; other chip names follow

Nov. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), NVDAAMD, INTC, TXN, QCOM, TSM, AVGOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

GlobalFoundries headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) surged more than 10% in early trading on Tuesday after the semiconductor foundry giant posted third-quarter results that topped estimates and issued a forecast that surpassed expectations, spurring a rally in other semiconductor names.

For the third-quarter, the Thomas Caulfield-led GlobalFoundries (GFS) earned an adjusted 67 cents per share on $2.1B in revenue, up 22% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share on $2.05B in revenue.

The company also reported record gross margin of 29.4% and adjusted gross margin of 29.9%, while also setting a new record for operating margin at 17.2%. Adjusted operating margins came in at 18.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $793M.

In a statement, Dr. Caulfield said the company was able to continue to execute "despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges."

"Our revenue grew 22% year-over-year, and we delivered record gross, operating, and net profits, making significant progress towards our long-term financial model," Caulfield added. "We remain on track to deliver a strong year of growth and profitability.”

Looking to the fourth-quarter, GlobalFoundries (GFS) said it expects net revenue to be between $2.05B and $2.1B, with adjusted earnings per share between $1.24 and $1.44, compared to estimates of $1 per share.

The surge in GlobalFoundries (GFS) spurred a rally in other semiconductor companies, including competitor Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which rose more than 2.5% in early trading.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Broadcom (AVGO) all gained more than 1% on Tuesday.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) tacked on more than 3% after it announced a new chip that can be exported to China despite controls from the Biden Administration.

Last month, GlobalFoundries (GFS) received $30M in federal funding to advance the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride chips at its facility in Vermont.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.