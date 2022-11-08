On-chain data show crypto exchange FTX hasn't processed withdrawal in over two hours
Nov. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX appeared to have halted processing on-chain withdrawal requests from its clients, according to Etherscan data.
- Specifically, the last token transfer from FTX on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain took effect more than two hours prior to the time of writing.
- FTX did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- The client withdrawals followed Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's recent remarks about his crypto exchange offloading the rest of its sizable holdings in FTX Token (FTT-USD), the digital token issued by Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, due to "recent revelations." He likely referenced CoinDesk's earlier story regarding the finances of SBF's hedge fund, Alameda Research.
- Shortly thereafter, SBF noted that "we have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be."
- Earlier, bitcoin sinks below $20K as FTX Token at heart of FTX-Alameda drama tumbles.
