On-chain data show crypto exchange FTX hasn't processed withdrawal in over two hours

Nov. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

House Financial Services Committee Examines Digital Assets

Alex Wong

  • Cryptocurrency exchange FTX appeared to have halted processing on-chain withdrawal requests from its clients, according to Etherscan data.
  • Specifically, the last token transfer from FTX on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain took effect more than two hours prior to the time of writing.
  • FTX did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • The client withdrawals followed Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's recent remarks about his crypto exchange offloading the rest of its sizable holdings in FTX Token (FTT-USD), the digital token issued by Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, due to "recent revelations." He likely referenced CoinDesk's earlier story regarding the finances of SBF's hedge fund, Alameda Research.
  • Shortly thereafter, SBF noted that "we have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be."
  • Earlier, bitcoin sinks below $20K as FTX Token at heart of FTX-Alameda drama tumbles.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.