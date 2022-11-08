Farmland Partners appoints Luca Fabbri as CEO
Nov. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) said on Tuesday its Board of Directors had approved a senior executive succession plan under which the company’s President Luca Fabbri will become Chief Executive Officer in late February 2023.
- FPI’s current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Pittman, will remain as executive chairman of the company’s Board of Directors and as a full-time employee.
- Fabbri co-founded FPI with Pittman in 2014 and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from the Company’s inception, before assuming the position of President in October 2021.
- Farmland Partners is a managed real estate company that owns and acquires North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate.
