Farmland Partners appoints Luca Fabbri as CEO

Nov. 08, 2022 9:35 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Dark office room interior with panoramic window with city skyscraper

ismagilov

  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) said on Tuesday its Board of Directors had approved a senior executive succession plan under which the company’s President Luca Fabbri will become Chief Executive Officer in late February 2023.
  • FPI’s current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Pittman, will remain as executive chairman of the company’s Board of Directors and as a full-time employee.
  • Fabbri co-founded FPI with Pittman in 2014 and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from the Company’s inception, before assuming the position of President in October 2021.
  • Farmland Partners is a managed real estate company that owns and acquires North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate.

