Vizsla Silver shares slump after C$20M bought deal offering
Nov. 08, 2022 9:45 AM ETVizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA), VZLA:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) -10.2% on Tuesday after it entered into an agreement with underwriters for a C$20M bought deal offering.
- Under terms, underwriters have agreed to purchase 13.8M units of the company at C$1.45/unit.
- Each unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant shall be exercisable into one common share of the company for a period of 24 months from closing at an exercise price of C$2.00 per warrant share.
- The company has granted underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of units sold under the offering to cover over-allotments, if any and for market stabilization purposes
- Offering is expected to close on or about Nov 15, 2022.
- Offering proceeds will be used to advance the exploration and development of Panuco, working capital and general corporate purposes.
