A new U.S.-based study has indicated that Paxlovid, the oral treatment for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), led to a 26% decline in the risk of long COVID in those who took the antiviral within five days of a positive test.

The trial was conducted by three researchers at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare system, and its results were posted as a preprint on Nov. 5 ahead of peer review.

With no cure, long COVID affects up to 30% of those infected with the coronavirus. The condition, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) is characterized by hundreds of symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, and brain fog lasting more than three months.

The researchers, Yan Xie, Taeyoung Choi, and Ziyad Al-Aly, used the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs databases to identify people who tested positive for COVID-19 between Mar. 1 and June 30 but survived the first 30 days after the diagnosis.

They were not hospitalized on the day of the positive test and had at least one risk factor in progressing to the severe form of the disease.

Out of the targeted population, more than 9,200 had taken Paxlovid within five days after the positive test, while the control group consisting of over 47,100 individuals, had not received any COVID antiviral or antibody therapy during the acute phase of infection.

“Nirmatrelvir was associated with 26% less risk of PASC, 48% less risk of post-acute death, and 30% less risk of post-acute hospitalization,” the researchers wrote, referring to the generic name of Paxlovid’s protease inhibitor.

In the study population, Paxlovid was found to cut the risk of long COVID, regardless of the vaccination status or prior infection, the team added.

Paxlovid containing nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir was granted U.S. regulatory nod in December 2021 for the treatment of COVID-19 in those aged 12 years and above who are at a high risk of developing the severe disease.