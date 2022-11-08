Senmiao provides Oct 2022 metrics for its ride-hailing platform

Nov. 08, 2022 10:12 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) -6.7% Tuesday after it announced operating metrics for its online ride-hailing platform for October 2022.
  • In Oct, Senmiao and its affiliates reported over 0.9M total completed orders, up 71.6% from over 0.5M total orders in Sept 2022, as a result of restrictions being lifted following their suspension in Chengdu in first half of Sept 2022.
  • Since the launch of its online ride-hailing platform in Oct 2020, nearly 20.0M rides have been completed.
  • Over 5.0M rides completed on the Major Platform since August 2021 and over 1.0M rides completed on Xiehua, Anma and Xiaoma since April 2022.
  • Active drivers completing rides via its platforms in Oct 2022 was 7,574, up ~25.6% from 6,030 in Sept 2022.

