ACI Worldwide ticks higher on speculation it could be sale target with interim CEO
Nov. 08, 2022 10:12 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) ticked up 0.8% amid speculation the digital payments could see pressure for a sale with a lack of a permanent chief executive officer.
- Well known activist Starboard Value has been an ACIW holder and reached an agreement to add two directors to the board in February 2021. The lack of permanent CEO may help an activist push for a possible sale, Dealreporter and Gordon Haskett highlighted in items on Tuesday.
- Starboard Value owned 5.2 million shares, or a 4.6% stake, as of the end of June.
- ACI Worldwide (ACIW) announced Tuesday announced that Thomas Warsop, formerly the non-executive chair of the board, was been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately.
- Recall in December 2020 Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value LP suggested that ACIW's board consider all options for the company, including the sale of the company.
Comments