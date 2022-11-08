Logiq signs client services contract, expected to generate $2M-$3M/month

Nov. 08, 2022 10:14 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has recently signed a managed services contract with an undisclosed client that is estimated to generate $2M to $3M in revenue per month going forward.
  • The client, whose name is not disclosed for competitive reasons, is a mid-sized operating business.
  • “Our goal is to provide our new client, and others like them, with access to programmatic advertising to boost their arsenal of advertising and marketing technologies. Our 2021 acquisition of Rebel AI facilitates the on-ramp to ad exchanges for small to medium-sized businesses.” said Brent Suen, CEO.

