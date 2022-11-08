Lexaria Bioscience begins study examining CBD for diabetes
Nov. 08, 2022 10:20 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) has started a study examining whether its DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") may be effective against diabetes.
- The company previously conducted studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of its processed CBD against hypertension.
- The rat study, which will last 56 days, will compare weight gain, blood glucose, cholesterol and trigyceride levels in animals that receive DehydraTECH-CBD whith those that do not.
- In August, the US FDA agreed with Lexaria's (LEXX) plans to pursue a faster 505(b)(2) new drug application regulatory pathway for DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension.
Comments