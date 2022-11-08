Him & Hers Health upgraded to buy at BofA on accelerated path to profitability
Nov. 08, 2022 10:35 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has upgraded Him & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to buy from neutral given a track record of beat and raise quarterly results and a faster pace of EBITDA breakeven.
- The firm also upped its price target to $8.50 from $7.50 (~84% upside based on Monday's close).
- Shares are up 19% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Analyst Michael Cherny said that the company's rate of new subscription growth, as well as the "stickiness" of annual order amounts "should provide ample multi-year runway for growth."
- He added that Him & Hers Health (HIMS) does not face any funding risks going forward given it has ~$200M in cash and short-term investments which will support growth.
- The company "possesses a rare blend of growth and profitability that we believe sets it apart from the majority of its peers in our [small-mid] cap healthcare services universe," Cherny wrote.
- Him and Hers Health (HIMS) beat on the top and bottom lines in its Q3 2022 results and its full-year revenue guidance is above the consensus estimate.
Comments