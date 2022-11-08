Workhorse stock sinks on wider than expected loss

Nov. 08, 2022 Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock slumped on Tuesday after the Ohio-based company came up short of Q3 earnings expectations.

For the quarterly report, a GAAP loss of $0.22 nearly doubled the expected loss of $0.12, while $1.55M in revenue missed the analyst consensus by $590K. An over 300% increase in SG&A expenses from the prior year due to legal expenses was cited as a particular headwind.

Despite the miss for the third quarter, the company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance and expects to generate between $15M-$25M in revenue for the full year, above the consensus of $18.3M. CEO Rick Dauch also highlighted progress on production targets.

“Our team is making steady progress, executing on our product roadmap, including beginning initial production and delivery of vehicles, as well as adding experienced talent across the organization,” CEO Rick Dauch said. “During the quarter, we built and sold our first Class 4 vehicles and continued to renovate and prepare our facilities for higher production levels in 2023. We believe the strong interest from customers in our Class 4 series and W56 vehicles reflects the significant market opportunity ahead.”

Despite the optimism from executives, shares of the Cincinnati-based transportation company fell 5.25% on Tuesday. Shares have fallen about 63% in the past year.

Dig into the details of the quarter.

